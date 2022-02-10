Harlow: Damaged trees a 'reckless act of vandalism'
A number of young trees have been broken and 40 have been pulled up from the ground at a planting site.
Harlow Council said the "reckless act of vandalism" happened in Second Avenue, between Tuesday morning and 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The damage has cost about £1,500 - and the small trees taken out of the ground will be replanted, a council said.
Conservative councillor Nicky Purse, said "a mindless few" had tried to destroy hard work by the community.
The council said the broken trees would "not survive" and protective guards and wooden stakes were also broken.
More than 850 trees had recently been planted on the Helipad area.
Ms Purse, cabinet member for environment, said: "Local families, children, scout and beaver groups, council staff, councillors and volunteers all worked together on this project to enhance the environment and respond to climate change."
She said she was "absolutely gutted" by the damage.
"This was a reckless act of vandalism by a mindless few who sadly went to some effort to break trees and to try and destroy the hard work of the community," she said.
The damage has been reported to the police and community safety patrols will be stepped up in the area, she added.
