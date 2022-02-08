Terry Leeks: Leaflet drop reminder of Basildon murder case reward
Police in Essex have targeted a neighbourhood to remind potential witnesses of a £10,000 reward for information about a murder case.
Terry Leeks, 46, died in hospital after he was assaulted in Northlands Park, Basildon, in the early hours of 11 July last year.
Officers have stepped up their inquiry with a leaflet drop at addresses around the park.
A spokeswoman said information could "provide justice for Terry's family".
Mr Leeks was found with stab wounds to the stomach in the park at about 01:30 BST.
A total of 13 people have been arrested to date in connection with the murder, with nine told they face no further action.
Four people - two boys aged 15 and 17 and two men aged 19 - have been released under investigation.
Mr Leeks's parents described him as a "polite and kind-hearted" man who "would do anything for anyone".
In November, the independent charity Crimestoppers offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe, who is leading the investigation, said: "Every day that passes where Terry's family don't have justice for his death, it's another day of pain for them.
"There are people out in the community who know what happened to Terry and who was responsible.
"Nearly seven months on from his death, it's more important than ever that those people come forward.
"No matter how small or insignificant you believe this information to be, it may be the key to providing answers and justice for Terry's family," she added.
