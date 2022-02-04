Southend West by-election: Anna Firth wins seat for Tories
- Published
Related Topics
The Conservatives have retained the seat of Southend West in a Parliamentary by-election triggered by the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess MP.
Anna Firth won with 12,792 votes in a contest that saw a low turnout of 22%.
The election was not contested by Labour, the Liberal Democrats or the Greens.
Jason Pilley of the Psychedelic Movement came second with 512 votes. UKIP's Steve Laws was third with 400.
There were 1,084 spoilt ballot papers.
Full by-election results:
- Anna Firth (Conservative Party) - 12,792 (86.10% of vote)
- Jason Pilley (Psychedelic Movement) - 512 (3.45%)
- Steve Laws (UKIP) - 400 (2.69%)
- Catherine Blaiklock (English Democrats) - 320 (2.15%)
- Jayda Fransen (independent) - 299 (2.01%)
- Ben Downton (Heritage Party) - 236 (1.59%)
- Christopher Anderson (Freedom Alliance) - 161 (1.08%)
- Graham Moore (English Constitution Party) - 86 (0.58%)
- Olga Childs (independent) - 52 (0.35%)
Turnout: 14,858 (22.36% of 66,462 electorate)