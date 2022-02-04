Southend West by-election: Anna Firth wins seat for Tories
- Published
The Conservatives have retained the seat of Southend West in a Parliamentary by-election triggered by the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess MP.
Anna Firth won with 12,792 votes in a contest that saw a low turnout of 24%.
The election was not contested by Labour, the Liberal Democrats or the Greens.
Jason Pilley of the Psychedelic Movement came second with 512 votes. UKIP's Steve Laws was third with 400.
There were 1,084 spoilt ballot papers.
Sir David was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from Kentish Town in north London, denies his murder and is due to stand trail next month.
In her victory speech, Ms Firth, paid tribute to Sir David who had represented the seat for 24 years, describing him as a "truly exceptional MP".
Ms Firth, a qualified barrister, vowed to "work tirelessly to build on everything" achieved by Sir David during his lengthy tenure.
"He was a friend to all and had a huge impact on everyone who lives here," she said.
"For Sir David's family and his friends tonight will be a sad and painful day and I would like to pay tribute to Lady Amess and their children.
"We are thinking of you tonight."
Full by-election results:
- Anna Firth (Conservative Party) - 12,792 (86.10% of vote)
- Jason Pilley (Psychedelic Movement) - 512 (3.45%)
- Steve Laws (UKIP) - 400 (2.69%)
- Catherine Blaiklock (English Democrats) - 320 (2.15%)
- Jayda Fransen (independent) - 299 (2.01%)
- Ben Downton (Heritage Party) - 236 (1.59%)
- Christopher Anderson (Freedom Alliance) - 161 (1.08%)
- Graham Moore (English Constitution Party) - 86 (0.58%)
- Olga Childs (independent) - 52 (0.35%)
Turnout: 14,858 (22.36% of 66,462 electorate)