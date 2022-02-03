Colchester: Police shred cannabis plants on busy high street
- Published
A "significant" amount of cannabis has been shredded on a busy high street after it was discovered by police.
About 500 cannabis plants were found in a property in Colchester, Essex, at about 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A decision was made not to remove them from the scene because of the high number of plants involved and the impact on the area, police said.
Four men, aged 22, 29, 36 and 58, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
Two have been charged with producing a Class B drug.
Essex Police said on social media: "Due to the location, volume of the plants and potential impact on high street traffic should we have opted to transport the plants away from the scene, it was decided the plants would be shredded on site."
Officers wore protective clothing and a cordon was created "to ensure members of the public who have stopped to watch remain safe from debris".
Police said scenes of crime officers and expert drug witnesses had been working through the property and it was expected to continue for some time.
"At this stage we expect the value of the plants to be very significant," the force said.
Ch Insp Rob Huddleston said specialist officers were at the scene to gather evidence.
"Of course, there will be some concern among our community after this discovery, but I know this investigation is moving along quickly."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk