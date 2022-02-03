Ashley Wadsworth: Man charged with murder of Canadian woman
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 19-year-old Canadian woman in Essex.
Police were called to Tennyson Road in Chelmsford shortly after 16:00 GMT on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.
Ashley Wadsworth, from Vernon, British Columbia, in Canada, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, has been charged with murder.
He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court later.
According to her Facebook profile, Ms Wadsworth moved to the UK in November.
