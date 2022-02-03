BBC News

Southend West by-election: Polls open with nine candidates

Image caption,
Polling stations opened for voting in the Southend West constituency from 07:00 GMT and will close at 22:00

Voting has started in the Southend West by-election after the seat became vacant following the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.

The Conservative MP, who was 69, was killed during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church Hall in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on 15 October.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 GMT and will close at 22:00.

The result is expected at about 02:00 on Friday. Nine candidates are on the ballot paper.

The full list of candidates:

  • Christopher Anderson - Freedom Alliance
  • Catherine Blaiklock - English Democrats
  • Olga Childs - independent
  • Ben Downton - Heritage Party
  • Anna Firth - Conservative Party
  • Jayda Fransen - independent
  • Steve Laws - UKIP
  • Graham Moore - English Constitution Party
  • Jason Pilley - Psychedelic Movement
Image source, David Martin/Geograph
Image caption,
The count will take place at Southend Leisure and Tennis Centre

