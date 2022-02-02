Chelmsford: Man arrested on suspicion of murder of woman
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman.
Police were called to Tennyson Road in Chelmsford shortly after 16:00 GMT on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.
Paramedics attempted to save the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 23-year-old man was arrested by officers. The force has appealed for witnesses and CCTV footage from nearby properties.
Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton said: "This incident took place in a residential area so I know it's likely to cause concern for those living nearby, but we have made a quick arrest and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk