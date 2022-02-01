BBC News

Dangerous driving arrest after motorcyclist dies in Southend

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed.

Essex Police were called at about 18:40 GMT on Monday to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a car in Sutton Road, Southend-on-Sea.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Officers said they were looking to speak to a man and woman who witnessed the crash but walked away before emergency services arrived.

