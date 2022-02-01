Chadwell St Mary: Bus windows shot at while in service, company says
Police are appealing for witnesses after buses were shot at while in service.
Three buses had their windows shattered, two after they were "shot at, possibly with a pellet gun", bus company Ensign said.
Two incidents happened in River View, Chadwell St Mary, Essex, at about 18:00 GMT on Monday, and the third on nearby Marshfoot Road at about 20:45.
Mark Turner-Monk from Ensign said the incidents were "frightening".
"We are thinking we were targeted by someone with a BB gun or an air pistol or a catapult as we found ball bearings," said Mr Turner-Monk, the firm's operational compliance manager.
"One went through the window of the cab, right by the female driver.
"It's quite frightening and very dangerous."
Mr Turner-Monk said the buses had to be taken out of service and drivers had to avoid those routes.
"Safety is paramount," he said
"We can't put out drivers or the general public at risk."
Mr Turner-Monk said the incidents would impact the business financially due to the cost to repair the vehicles and also the time the buses were out of service.
"If it happens again we have little option but to curtail the route," he said.
Essex Police said it was investigating the incidents and appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
