Trees cleared over Leigh-on-Sea cliff subsidence fears
Trees and shrubbery have been torn out of a cliffside over fears it could be collapsing.
Work started last year on Leigh Cliffs East in Leigh-on-Sea after cracks appeared in the pavement above them.
The project, which included moving badger setts, has now been completed.
Campaigners said there was little proof the work was needed, but Southend Council insisted work was necessary so surveys for future cliff stabilisation work could be carried out.
Richard Longstaff, spokesman for the Southend Once Upon a Tree Facebook group, said there was "no transparency" from the council and residents had been "left reeling because they don't understand".
"To what extent is the damage real? There is a crack in the pavement, but that doesn't mean the cliffs are slipping," he said.
Carole Mulroney, Liberal Democrat councillor with responsibility for environment, culture, tourism and planning, insisted residents had been made aware the work would take place, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Residents were warned. This is mostly elm scrub and it will regenerate. The work is in preparation for surveys for cliff stabilisation," she said.
"People who say you don't have to worry about the cliffs because you can just plant more trees are wrong, because the roots of most trees don't go down far enough."