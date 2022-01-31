Takeley: New development could be 'gateway' to village
Plans for more than 100 new homes near Stansted Airport would be a "gateway" to an Essex village, planners say.
An application for 110 houses in Takeley has been submitted by Stonebond Ltd and was validated by Uttlesford District Council on 25 January.
A well as the new homes, developers were seeking approval for a public open space, landscaping, drainage and highway infrastructure.
Developers said 40% of the build would be affordable housing.
Outline permission for the Old House Green development, which was then up to 119 homes on the land next to Parsonage Road and the A120, was granted on appeal on 31 January last year.
A statement from planning consultants Boyer said: "The scheme will ensure a sustainable future and delivery of design will accord with best practice to create a scheme that acts as the northern gateway to Takeley and creates a legacy for the community," reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In December, the district council refused permission for a development of up to 188 homes in Takeley by Weston Homes.
