Essex stolen dogs worth £6,000 reunited with owner
- Published
Two "beloved" female puppies worth a total of £6,000 have been found, five days after being stolen from kennels at their owner's home.
American XL bully puppies Storm and Athena were discovered missing from Nazeing Road, Waltham Abbey, Essex at 17:30 GMT on Tuesday, 25 January.
The eight-month-old puppies were found by a member of the public and returned to their owner on Friday, police said.
After they went missing their owners said they were "part of our family".
