Brentwood council parking charges frozen
Parking fees have been frozen across Brentwood but could rise later in the year, a council said.
Other Brentwood Borough Council service charges like wedding ceremonies and burials are increasing from April.
In nearby Chelmsford, residents face a 50p price hike for any parking over two hours.
The council, which an annual £1.5m revenue from parking, said a review of charges could still happen later in the year.
It estimated parking fees at the newly renovated King George's Playing Fields in the town would contribute a further £116,000 a year, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
