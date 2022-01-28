BBC News

Brentwood council announces rise in marriage and burial cost

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Marriage costs are rising in Brentwood to keep up with inflations the council has said.

Marriage and burial costs in Brentwood will rise from April, a council said.

Brentwood Borough Council in Essex increased fees for using its council chamber as a venue from £430 to £450.

Burials for anyone aged 50 and over will also go up by more than £60. For Saturday weddings, the price of a registrar will rise from £675 to £700.

The council predicted £130,000 will be raised in 2022-23 from the increased charges and said it was in response to inflation.

A June 2021 forecast assumed inflation would be 1.9% but it has since risen to 5%, leading to higher costs, the council said.

For burials of residents aged over 50 at council cemeteries, prices will increase from £1,268 to £1,332, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Internment fees go from £918 to £964.

Other fees includes golf course fees to go up from £26 to £29 for 18 holes at weekends.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics