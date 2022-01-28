BBC News

Essex Police: Station visit a dream for man with Down's syndrome

Joshua Stevens was surprised with a visit to police officers on the Essex coast on Wednesday

The family of a man with Down's syndrome said his dream had come true by becoming a police officer for the day.

Joshua Stevens, 19, from Kirby Cross, had been waiting to meet police officers for two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

On Wednesday his parents surprised him with a visit to Essex Police officers in Clacton-on-Sea.

He had a tour of the station and was shown the cells and police cars.

Joshua was shown one of the cells at the station
He was also allowed to sit in a police car and use the lights and sirens

Joshua's mother Rachel Kidby said: "He has been excited about meeting the police since the first lockdown; he has done so well to wait two years.

"This was like a dream come true.

"He loves to watch The Bill and likes to pretend he is Smithy and arrests me and his dad."

Essex Police said it was "great" to meet Josh
Josh's mother said he hoped to attend open days at police stations in the future

