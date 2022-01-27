BBC News

Dogs worth £6,000 stolen from Waltham Abbey home

Image source, Essex Police
Image caption,
Athena (left) and Storm's owners said they were "extremely upset that they aren't here with us"

Two "beloved" female puppies worth a total of £6,000 have been stolen from kennels at their owner's home.

Essex Police said American XL Bully puppies Storm and Athena were discovered missing at 17:30 GMT, from Nazeing Road, Waltham Abbey, on Monday.

Their owners, in a police statement, said that the eight-month-old pets were "part of our family".

They said: "The puppies are very valuable at around £3,000 each, but they are more than just a price to us.

"They are our beloved pets and part of our family."

Police said the microchipped dogs were in season, and if anyone has been offered them for sale they should contact officers.

Image source, Essex Police
Image caption,
Storm has white markings on the front of her nose and Athena has white markings on her head and they are both blue coloured with white chests, police said

