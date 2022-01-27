Rochford: Public inquiry held into second bid at housing development
A public inquiry is being held to decide the fate of a second planning application for more than 600 homes in Essex.
Rochford District Council rejected an application by Bloor Homes in June 2021 amid fears it would "result in a severe impact on the local highway network".
The developer lodged an appeal with the planning inspectorate to have the decision overturned.
The inquiry at Saxon Hall, Southend, is due to conclude on Friday.
In rejecting the plan last year, the council said it had also taken "significant levels of objection" from local residents worried about the impact of increased traffic into consideration.
Bloor Homes has applied for permission to build 662 homes on land east of Ashingdon Road and north of Rochford Garden Way in Rochford.
