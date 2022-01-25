Harlow Council 'sorry' over handling of racism complaint
A council has apologised to a woman over how it handled allegations of racism towards her by a council officer.
A Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman report said in the woman was told her business was not viable for a grant because it sold ethnic food.
The ombudsman found the council had not referred to the alleged racism in its first two responses to the woman.
The council has said it accepts the findings and has apologised.
The woman, called Miss X in the report, complained claiming an officer referenced to her "ethnic food business" as an explanation of why she was not eligible for the Additional Restrictions Grant in January 2021.
The grant was to help businesses affected by restrictions introduced in October 2020.
The council said its own investigation had not found grounds to support her claims and the officer denied making any racist comments or having made a reference the ethnicity of the food, according to the report.
In a later response to the woman the council acknowledged and dismissed her complaint but did not explain why they were satisfied ethnicity had not been a factor, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The ombudsman did not find the council at fault for refusing the grant.
A spokesperson for Harlow Council said: "We have apologised to Miss X for not addressing the complaint fully in our communications with her.
"The allegations were investigated by the council at the time and those investigations did not find any grounds to support the claims that had been made.
"However, we accept that our responses should have been clearer and ensured that we covered all elements of the complaint."
According to the report, the ombudsman also recommended the council pay Miss X £150 for her time and trouble pursuing the complaint.
