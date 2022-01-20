Spike in roadside litter problem a 'poor advert' for Essex
A spike in roadside litter is a "poor advert" for Essex, a council has warned.
An increase in complaints from the public has sparked discussions between local authorities and National Highways to deal with the problem.
Braintree Green councillor, James Abbott, described the A12 as "looking like a small landfill".
A National Highways spokesman said combatting the problem of litter was "a work in progress".
"We need public education from an early age. It is anti-social and environmentally-damaging," Mr Abbott said.
Mr Abbott called for highways and councils to come up with a co-ordinated response to clearing up litter in the future.
Fellow Green Bob Wright told BBC Essex: "The large amounts of litter, dumping and abandoned signs looks very unsightly and it is a very poor advert".
Braintree District Council said it had a "zero-tolerance approach" to littering.
National Highways representatives will meet councillors in the coming weeks to "consider further ideas as to how we can work better in collaboration with them on keeping these roads clean and tidy."
