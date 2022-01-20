Malik Goncalves: Parents appear in court over Harlow baby death
A mother and father charged over the death of their baby boy have appeared in court.
Eloddie Goncalves, 31, of Broadfields, Harlow, was charged with murdering two-month-old Malik Goncalves on 19 August 2020.
Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 36, of Western Avenue, Dagenham, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
The pair are next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 24 February.
Ms Goncalves is also charged with child neglect.
Legal representatives for the pair appeared without their clients at a hearing before magistrates in Chelmsford.
Essex Police said officers were called to reports that the child had taken ill at an address in Joyners Field in Harlow shortly before 10:00 BST on 19 August 2020.
The force said the baby was pronounced dead despite the efforts of paramedics.
