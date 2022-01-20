Tesco criticised over Manningtree store's noisy gas cooler
- Published
Tesco has been criticised for installing a noisy gas cooler at one of its stores after residents complained it had kept them awake.
The supermarket added the CO2 condenser without permission during a major refit of its Manningtree store in summer of 2021.
Residents said the noise was "totally intrusive and "unbearable at night", while councillors said the company had "treated residents appallingly".
Tesco has been contacted for comment.
The supermarket put in a retrospective planning application for the unit but it was rejected by Tendring District Council's planning committee.
'Unbearable'
Residents told committee the noisy condensing unit was having an adverse impact on their lives.
In representations to Tendring District Council, one woman said: "The noise it emits is like a very noisy car idling and kicking on and off. [It's] totally intrusive and unbearable at night."
Manningtree Town Council clerk Jennifer Spear said the council opposed the new application, citing the numerous noise complaints received from residents, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Committee member Peter Harris called Tesco's attitude "disgraceful" and said residents and councillors had been treated "appallingly".
A representative from the supermarket did not attend the meeting.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk