Snakes found abandoned in Roydon car park
The RSCPA has appealed for information after two snakes were found in boxes in a car park.
A member of the public found the first snake off Beaumont Park Drive in Roydon, Essex, on 5 January and contacted the animal welfare charity.
While RSPCA inspector Emma Beynon was putting up a poster in the car park she found another box with a second corn snake inside which had died.
Ms Beynon said the first snake was "recovering" at a wildlife hospital.
She said she was "very grateful" to the member of the public who took the first snake home with them to keep them warm.
"It was such a cold day there was no way the snakes could survive in that weather," she said.
The RSPCA has appealed for anyone with information to contact its appeal line on 0300 123 8018.
"The car park was quite busy and there would have been lots of people using it for the school run and pick up so I would ask if anyone saw anyone leaving the boxes to please get in touch," Ms Beynon said.
""The snakes were in boxes left beside the clothes bank and recycling bins."
