Billericay: Dennie Griffiths jailed for manslaughter of Matthew Bion
A man has been jailed for killing a father of two who died after being punched and falling to the ground.
Dennie Griffiths, 28, was found guilty in September of the manslaughter of 31-year-old Matthew Bion following the attack in Billericay in August 2019.
Jade Chambers, 25, was found guilty of assisting an offender, by helping her boyfriend Griffiths leave the scene.
Griffiths was jailed for seven years and Chambers sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months.
Mr Bion had gone for drinks with his partner and friends at Reids on 17 August 2019.
As he was leaving an argument broke out with another group, containing Griffiths and Chambers.
Essex Police said Griffiths, of Hermitage Avenue, Laindon, punched Mr Bion as he was trying to calm the situation, causing him to fall to the ground, and then ran away.
Mr Bion died 10 days later from head injuries, a post-mortem examination revealed.
Following the verdicts last year, Mr Bion's family said: "Matthew was a peaceful, gentle and caring man - it will forever bring his family and friends such pain that his life was taken through such reckless and unnecessary violence."
Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton said: "Matthew Bion was enjoying a night out with friends when he was needlessly assaulted, sustaining a serious head injury that ultimately cost him his life.
"He was a completely innocent party."
