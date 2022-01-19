London and Essex cash machine explosives pair jailed
- Published
Two men who used a petrol bomb and other explosives to steal about £50,000 from cash machines have been jailed.
Anthony Crowley and James Whitlock stole, or tried to steal from, eight cash machines across Essex and London between 27 November 2019 and 14 January 2020.
They used gas, fuel, and in one case threw a petrol bomb, police said.
The pair admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and handling stolen goods and were jailed for up to 15 years each.
Basildon Crown Court heard that they stole nearly £50,000 and caused around £15,000 in damage.
They had stolen, or attempted to steal from, cash machines in Brentwood, Wickford, Clacton, and West Hanningfield in Essex and Plaistow, Woodford Green, Cold Harbour, and Brixton in London.
Whitlock, 37, of Alfred Terrace, Walton-on-the-Naze, also admitted to failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order.
Crowley, 36, of no fixed address, also admitted possession of a class A drug.
Whitlock was sentenced to 15 years in prison, while Crowley was jailed for 14 and a half years.
Det Supt Lee Morton, from the Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate, said the pair "went to extreme lengths to steal from money from cash machines".
"The methods they used posed a serious risk to the welfare of people living and working near to the ATMs they targeted and it was fortunate no-one was injured.
"Their actions, driven by greed and their own financial gain, were reckless even throwing a petrol bomb at one cash machine they had failed to get into."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk