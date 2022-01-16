Peter Seabrook: Gardening writer and broadcaster dies aged 86
- Published
Tributes have been paid to influential gardening writer and broadcaster Peter Seabrook, who has died aged 86.
Mr Seabrook, who lived in Chelmsford, Essex, was still working as a gardening columnist when he died of a suspected heart attack on Friday.
A former BBC Gardeners' World presenter, he also authored numerous gardening books and wrote regularly for horticultural trade titles.
His daughter Alison Seabrook Moore described him as "an inspiration".
She said: "He was working at full throttle until the end."
'National treasure'
His recent projects included a podcast series and campaigning against the ban on the use of peat in commercial horticulture.
He had worked as the Sun newspaper's gardening editor since 1977.
The Sun's royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who worked alongside Mr Seabrook for decades, said: "Peter was never happier than when the garden soil was between his fingers.
"My dear friend was a national treasure."
Cassie King, who worked with him on the creation of gardens for the Chelsea Flower Show, tweeted that she was "absolutely devastated".
She wrote: "I've worked with Peter Seabrook many times, the highlight being asked to project manage four industry gardens at Chelsea in 2016.
"He was an inspiration to me and gave me many opportunities for which I will be forever grateful for."
Horticulture Week editor Matthew Appleby, who first reported his death, said: "The whole of horticulture will be shocked and saddened by this news.
"Peter was the most respected and the greatest gardening writer of his time and will be much missed."
The Royal Horticultural Society described Mr Seabrook as "one of the greatest champions of horticulture".
Throughout his career, Mr Seabrook touched the lives of many people including David Turner, who revealed the horticulturalist's kindness in his tribute.
He tweeted: "A true gentleman who I had the pleasure of meeting many times since I started in horticulture over 30 years ago.
"In 2020, despite having just lost his wife, he hand wrote me a letter when I lost mine. He will be greatly missed."
Mr Seabrook had been married to Margaret and the couple's children, Alison and Roger, issued a joint statement in which they said he "spent many years caring for our mother through Alzheimer's".
They added: "He leaves a big gap in our lives. We are grateful that he was able to live a long and active life, pursuing what he loved right up to the end.
"The messages of appreciation that have come from people who worked with him - some going back many years and some very recent - are overwhelming."
Born the son of a farmer in 1935, he nurtured a passion for horticulture from a young age.
He began working in the industry even before studying the subject at Writtle College in Essex and embarked on his broadcasting career with the BBC in 1965.
He was appointed an MBE for his services in 2005.
