Essex: Omicron could cause staffing issues, doctor warns
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could lead to staffing issues at hospitals, a senior doctor has warned.
There were 2,154 staff absent across NHS hospitals in Essex, in the week ending 2 January.
Last week, more than a quarter of ambulances had to wait more than 30 minutes at Essex hospitals.
The doctor, from Broomfield Hospital, in Chelmsford, said: "Staffing issues could get very difficult in next few weeks."
The senior clinician, who did not want to be named, told the Local Democracy Report Service: "I suspect we won't get influenza this year which will be a help, if that comes then it's worse again."
A total of 7,438 days were lost at Essex hospitals in the week ending January 2 because staff were sick or self-isolating due to Covid.
That figure is up 20% on the previous week and 70% on a fortnight ago.
The doctor said: "The main problems are staffing and flow and capacity. Covid is causing some issues but nothing like last January.
"That was truly hell on earth but obviously we are now having to deal with normal acute care plus elective backlogs."
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust said: "The Omicron variant is affecting people across the community including NHS staff, which is leading to higher levels of staff absence.
"Our staff are working tirelessly to minimise the impact of this and we have robust plans in place to ensure that patients who urgently need our care continue to receive it."
