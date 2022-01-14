Boris Johnson party row: What do people in Harlow think?
Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after admitting attending a drinks party at Downing Street during lockdown. What do people think in Harlow, Essex - the county seen by many as a political barometer?
The prime minister has been under political pressure ever since revelations of parties during lockdown first emerged last month, but it intensified this week after it emerged Mr Johnson had himself attended a gathering in the Downing Street garden, prompting him to apologise in the House of Commons.
Further revelations that two staff parties took place at No 10 the night before Prince Philip's funeral have sparked a further apology, this time to the Queen.
Essex has long been seen as a good indicator of the political temperature, dating back to the 1980s when so-called "Essex Man" was considered a key factor in the success of Margaret Thatcher's Conservatives.
The seat of Harlow is a bellwether, and has been held by the Tories' Robert Halfon since 2010. What do people there make of the storm engulfing Mr Johnson?
Mother-of-five Sakeena, 35, says: "I think it's disgusting, at the end of the day. We're being told we can't do this or we can't do that and we can't take our kids out, and then he can have social gatherings with whoever he wants, whenever he wants. I really don't think that's fair."
Prit Pal Singh, 43, a small business owner from London, says: "People were dying in the UK, people losing their loved ones, and he was allowing the parties to happen at Downing Street, No 10. Being the leader of the country, he should have had more control of his colleagues who were working with him."
John Chittock, 86, of Harlow, says it "hard to say" whether Mr Johnson should resign. "I don't know," he says.
"Whatever they do, it's up to them. If they want to get Covid, I get it, but it is bad on people who suffered."
Barry, also from the town, says there appeared to be social distancing at the event in the garden, at least.
But he is sceptical of the prime minister's claim that he believed it to be a work event.
The 73-year-old says: "I don't believe it - that he said 'it's business'. But it is his place of work and if he wants to call all of his people in... On television it looked like there was social distancing. They were far apart."
Sophie Butterly, 26, from Hertford, says: "I don't think it's right that he has different rules to what we have. We should all have the same rules."
Jowad Sharief, 43, from Harlow, says: "He's a plonker. He's in charge of everybody, he is responsible - you've got to take responsibility for your actions."
Archie Cohen, 17, a student in Debden, says: "I think it's unacceptable. He is setting the rules, he's breaking them himself, he needs to resign. I don't think he should be the prime minister anymore."
Janice Fox, from Hertford, also thinks Mr Johnson should resign.
"I don't think it's right. When we're in lockdown he shouldn't be doing things like that. He should be exactly the same as us; how were were, indoors, in lockdown," she says.