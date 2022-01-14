Tenants in Tendring 'living like pigs' due to homes shortage
- Published
People are "living like pigs" in poor and cramped private accommodation, a councillor has said.
Labour member Bill Davidson told a meeting of Tendring District Council that families were reporting up to six and seven people living in a two-bedroom home.
"They are human beings but they don't seem to getting any help," he said.
The problem has been partially attributed to a shortage of larger properties in the Essex district.
The council owns just 12 four-bedroom properties spread across the entire district, which it said was affecting its ability to house larger families.
Mr Davidson told the council's community leadership overview and scrutiny committee he had calls about poor housing every day.
"I went to one property where the ceiling in the kitchen was on the floor," he said.
He added: "These people are living like pigs."
Peter Russell, executive projects manager at the council, said there was a housing team to enforce standards in the private sector.
He urged Mr Davidson to refer those who contacted him to go that team, if they had not already, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Anyone eligible to join the housing register would have high priority if living in chronically overcrowded conditions, he said.
"But what we have is a chronic shortage of larger properties," he added, explaining that this meant the wait for four-bedroom houses could be years.
Tim Clarke, assistant director of housing and environment, said: "It is surprising how many very poor quality properties we are discovering across Tendring."