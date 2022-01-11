Southend: Fans walking 22 miles to match for mental health
A group of football fans are walking 22 miles (35km) to their home ground ahead of a match to raise awareness of mental health issues.
The National League fixture between Southend and Yeovil is a designated "Match for Mind" in support of the mental health charity.
The group will walk from the county cricket ground in Chelmsford to Roots Hall and deliver the match ball.
Chris Phillips, from the group, said the support had "been fantastic".
Both teams will wear T-shirts with the logo of South East and Central Essex (SECE) Mind during the warm up before Tuesday's game, which kicks off at 19:45 GMT.
The will also be fundraising activities at the game where representatives of the charity will be on hand to talk to fans.
The group has already raised more than £2,300 for SECE Mind, of which Mr Phillips is a trustee.
He said: "Although we are fundraising, it's mainly about trying to raise awareness of mental health issues."
Mr Phillips, who covers the club for the Southend Echo, said they were "trying to encourage those people that are struggling to make them realise they are not alone; they are not the only ones feeling that way".
He said both clubs have had high profile former players who had taken their own lives.
Former Southend United and Cardiff City player Chris Barker was found dead at his home in 2020, while Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins was discovered dead in a hotel room last year.
