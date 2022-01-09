Fairstead: Cyclist dies after crash with car
- Published
A cyclist has died after a crash with a car.
Essex Police said it was called to reports of a collision involving a car and two cyclists in Fairstead Road, Fairstead, at about 10:30 GMT.
One of the cyclists, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other sustained serious injuries to his face.
A 65-year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
The force has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
