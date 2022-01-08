Basildon firefighters rescue puppy stuck in baby formula milk tin
A "curious" French Bulldog puppy had to be released by firefighters from a tin of baby formula.
Six-month-old Bo was taken to Basildon Fire Station at about 18:45 GMT on Friday by his owners.
The crew used small tools to release the puppy's head from the tin, Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.
Bo was released "quickly and safely" and was "able to go home without any scratches or grazes", watch manager Howard Midwood said.
"Clearly, this wasn't a typical incident for our firefighters, but when Bo and his owner arrived, we knew we'd be able to help."
Mr Midwood said he hoped the "curious" puppy would not "try and treat himself to any more milk formula".
