Basildon Hospital patient's wedding ring stolen
- Published
A man's wedding ring was stolen while he was in hospital.
The man, who is in his 70s, was receiving treatment at Basildon Hospital when the theft took place, Essex Police said.
The force said the wedding ring was taken from the patient on 25 November at about 15:00 GMT.
The force has appealed for anyone who recognises the ring or who believes they may have been offered it for sale to contact officers.
