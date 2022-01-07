Colchester triple stabbing: Man admits manslaughter by diminished responsibility
A man has admitted the manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility of three men who were stabbed to death.
Tom Saunders pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to killing Danny Gibson, 35, his brother Jason Gibson, 31, and Richard Booth, 35, in Colchester, on October 5 2019.
The 34-year-old defendant, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, denies their murders.
The hearing was adjourned to Monday 17 January for prosecutors to consider the pleas.
Saunders, who appeared by video-link from a psychiatric unit, also admitted possession of a knife in a public place.
The brothers were found at their home in Wellesley Road and an inquest recorded that Jason died of a stab wound to the neck while Danny died of stab wounds to the neck and chest.
Mr Booth was found unresponsive in a nearby vehicle and an inquest recorded that he died of stab wounds to the neck and head.
Saunders was the uncle of the Gibson brothers and knew Mr Booth but was not related to him, Essex Police said.