Pte Joseph Berry death 'could not have been prevented'
Nobody could have "done anything to anticipate or to prevent" a soldier taking his own life, a coroner ruled.
Pte Joseph Berry, 21, was serving in Afghanistan with the Second Battalion of the Colchester-based Parachute Regiment when he died in February 2020.
Warrington Coroner's Court was told the Paratrooper died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Senior Coroner for Cheshire Alan Moore said it was an "unexpected and impulsive act".
Pte Berry, originally from Crewe, was found dead at the New Kabul camp compound on 22 February near to his pistol and a note for his family.
Witnesses told the inquest the note indicated his intention to take his life and made no complaint of bullying or anything "untoward from the Army side".
The inquest heard earlier that day Pte Berry had a problem with his rifle and went to see L/Cpl Scott Goodenough at the base armoury for help.
But Sgt Maj Christopher Groves heard a "commotion" and started asking questions.
'No indication'
L/Cpl Goodenough said Pte Berry was "too honest" and admitted he had broken Army rules by unloading the weapon himself, alone and unsupervised, instead of in a designated area.
Sgt Maj Groves took Pte Berry into his office and closed the door, after which Pte Berry left "with his tail between his legs" and "looking a bit sheepish", L/Cpl Goodenough said.
The inquest had previously heard that Sgt Maj Groves later told Pte Berry "we all make mistakes" and he would deal with the matter later.
Shortly afterwards, Pte Berry sent a text message to colleagues indicating a location in the camp base where he could be found.
Forensic and pathology experts concluded Pte Berry died from a gunshot wound with features "strongly supportive of self-infliction".
Mr Moore said Pte Berry "gave no indication to anybody what he was going to do or why".
He said: "Nobody could have predicted what was going to happen and nobody could have done anything to anticipate or to prevent it.
"Not Joe's mum and dad, not his mates in 2 Para or military chain of command, and not company Sergeant Major Groves."
The coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide.
