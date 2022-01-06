Covid-19: NHS Test and Trace 'sex voicemail' investigated
- Published
A voicemail apparently from NHS Test and Trace that "sounded like two people having sex" is being investigated.
William Ryan, who had tested positive for Covid, told BBC Essex he was "disgusted" by the message.
Mr Ryan, from Basildon, said he looked up the number and found it was the one used by NHS Test and Trace.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed it had received a complaint and was investigating jointly with an employment agency.
Mr Ryan, who was asleep when the message was left on 27 December, said it sounded like "two people talking and then two people having sex".
He said he wanted an apology after submitting his phone records as part of his complaint.
'It's unprofessional'
"I wouldn't think in a million years this would happen - someone leaving that sort of voicemail on my phone," he said.
"It's unprofessional - I know people are working from home, I'm working from home.
"That voicemail could have been left on anyone's phone, really and truly."
Mr Ryan said he was relieved he had not played the voicemail through his phone speaker within earshot of his children.
NHS Test and Trace is funded by the government and was set up in 2020 as part of the national response to the pandemic.
It helps to find people who have come into close proximity of the Covid-19 virus, with those infected contacted by phone, text or email.
In a statement, a UKHSA spokeswoman confirmed it had received a complaint about an NHS Test and Trace call handler.
"UKHSA contracts external service providers to deliver this service and expects high standards of all contracted staff at all times," she said.
"We are investigating the matter jointly with the employing agency and have additionally written directly to the complainant.
"We will ensure this service provider takes any action necessary following the investigation and we will continue to work with all our service providers to ensure high quality services are delivered at all times."
She added that the government agency took the service provided by contractors "very seriously".