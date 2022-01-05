BBC News

Flood warnings issued for east coast locations

Published
Image source, BBC Countryfile
Image caption,
A flood warning has been issued for the tidal River Stour at Mistley in Essex

Flood warnings have been issued for stretches of Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

People have been told by the Environment Agency (EA) to prepare for properties to be flooded.

Twelve flood warnings have been issued for England, with nine in the East of England.

Places at risk run from Bacton to Ostend, on the north Norfolk coast, to Coalhouse Fort at East Tilbury, Essex, at the mouth of The Thames.

The EA has also warned people to stay away from coastal paths and piers along the region's coastline, as large waves were expected.

Flood warnings have been put in place for the following areas:

Image source, Geograph/Nigel Freeman
Image caption,
Flooding is expected at Felixstowe Ferry in Suffolk on Wednesday

The flood warnings have been issued due to higher waters caused by the spring tides over the next few days.

Spring tides occur twice a month, after the new and full moon.

The EA said it would monitor the risk levels and provide regular updates.

Image caption,
A stretch of coast in north Norfolk, running from Bacton (pictured) to Ostend, could be flooded, according to forecasts

In places where flooding is expected, people are advised to protect themselves and properties by:

  • Turning off the gas, water and electricity
  • Moving any furniture or treasured items upstairs or to safety
  • Taking family, pets and vehicles to safety

For more detailed advice go to the EA website or BBC Bitesize.

