JK Rowling house name dropped by Essex school over trans comments
A secondary school that named a house after author JK Rowling has renamed it due to her "comments and viewpoints surrounding trans people".
The Boswells School in Chelmsford, Essex, said the Harry Potter author's views did not align with those of the school.
A school newsletter said the move was prompted by requests from students and staff.
Representatives of the author have been contacted for comment.
The Boswells School is an academy school for 11-18-year-olds, rated Good by Ofsted.
The name change was revealed in the newsletter from July 2021, but details emerged in a Mail Online story.
Rowling has previously voiced concerns about issues such as the impact of allowing trans women into women-only spaces, but denied accusations of transphobia.
The newsletter said the author's "views on this issue do not align with our school policy and school beliefs - a place where people are free to be."
It said in the newsletter that its six houses were "represented by British citizens who have excelled".
But it added: "However, following numerous requests by students and staff we are reviewing the name of our red house 'Rowling' and in light of JK Rowling's comments and viewpoints surrounding trans people."
Rowling initially sparked controversy in June 2020 for tweets that took issue with the phrase "people who menstruate" and objected to the avoidance of the word "women".
The author was also criticised by some for disputing the idea that male and female sexes did not exist.
"If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives," she tweeted.
In a lengthy follow-up blog, she wrote that her interest in trans issues stemmed from being a survivor of abuse and having concerns around single-sex spaces.
Head teacher Stephen Mansell said: "At The Boswells School we foster a vibrant, inclusive and democratic school community, where we encourage students to develop into independent, confident citizens.
"In autumn 2021, we reviewed and renamed one of our school houses following numerous requests from students and staff, as well as a whole school vote.
"The house, which represents the 'Self Discipline' area of the Boswells Learning Bridge, is now named Holmes, after Dame Kelly Holmes."