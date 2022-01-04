Pitsea: Plans submitted for new swimming pool
A new swimming pool could be built as part of an extension to a town's leisure centre.
Basildon Borough Council has submitted plans to extend Eversley Leisure Centre in Pitsea and build a four-lane, 25m (82ft) pool and additional 50 car parking spaces.
The plans state the new facilities would be fully wheelchair accessible.
The proposed development is part of a long-term council strategy to improve facilities for public health.
According to the application the extension would be "be designed to be environmentally and energy conscious whilst providing a modern and attractive facility".
The existing leisure centre consists of an indoor sports hall, a gymnastics hall, treatment rooms, a full-size floodlit pitch and a gym, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Built in 1970, the current building was refurbished in 2017.
The new pool would have a capacity for 71 people and would be 1.2m (3ft 9in) deep.
Also included in the application are plans for changing facilities and an area for spectators.
