Braintree industrial blaze: Firefighters remain at scene
- Published
Firefighters are still at the scene of a blaze that broke out in an industrial unit used to store recyclable materials.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Convent Lane, to the north of Braintree, at 12:30 GMT on Friday.
Residents nearby are being reminded to keep their doors and windows closed.
Station manager Ben Turner said they would "notice more smoke as we remove materials from the industrial unit and continue to extinguish the fire".
On-call crews from Ongar, Manningtree and Hawkwell remain in attendance.
Mr Turner said the incident was now under control.
