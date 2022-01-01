BBC News

Braintree industrial blaze: Firefighters remain at scene

Image source, Essex Fire and Rescue Service
The 60m by 20m (196ft by 65ft) unit was 100% alight when crews arrived, Essex Fire Service said

Firefighters are still at the scene of a blaze that broke out in an industrial unit used to store recyclable materials.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Convent Lane, to the north of Braintree, at 12:30 GMT on Friday.

Residents nearby are being reminded to keep their doors and windows closed.

Station manager Ben Turner said they would "notice more smoke as we remove materials from the industrial unit and continue to extinguish the fire".

Image source, Essex Fire and Rescue Service
Crews removed the recyclable material to extinguish it outside

On-call crews from Ongar, Manningtree and Hawkwell remain in attendance.

Mr Turner said the incident was now under control.

Image source, Sky-imagery.co.uk
The plume of smoke was captured by drone pilot

