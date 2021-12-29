Essex: E-scooter trials extended after government request
E-scooter trials have been extended for another year across Essex.
The trials in Basildon, Braintree, Brentwood, Chelmsford and Colchester will now end next November.
It follows a Department of Transport request to Essex County Council so information can be collected on their future use and greener transport.
The request was agreed by Essex County Council. Trials in Clacton-on-Sea stopped in October as Tendring District Council did not want to continue.
Figures show that hire firm Spin's scooters - the only ones legally permitted in Essex roads - made about £700,000 over the 1,520 days covering the initial trials up to 21 October.
Varying popularity
Spin forecasts its turnover will increase to more than £1.2m during the extended trial to 30 November, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But the scheme's popularity varies across the county.
While Chelmsford and Colchester are each expected to account for more than £450,000 of Spin's turnover, Brentwood and Braintree are each expected to bring in about £1,000.
The e-scooter scheme has been deemed successful, with 577,735 rides being made by more than 51,650 individual riders since its launch in December 2020.
Trials so far show that 82% of users took an e-scooter instead of driving alone in a car.