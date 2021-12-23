Brentwood murder accused Frankie Watson appears in court
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering two 16-year-old boys.
Frankie Watson, 20, of Baker Street, Orsett, Essex, is accused of killing Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater who were stabbed in Brentwood, Essex, on 24 October.
Mr Watson, a labourer, was not asked to enter pleas when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court.
He is also charged with the attempted murder of a third boy, who cannot be named.
Mr Watson has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody.
He is next due in court for a hearing on 29 March and a provisional trial date was set for 22 August.
