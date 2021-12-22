Waltham Abbey: Pair jailed for killing pedestrian
Two teenagers have been jailed over the death of a man who was hit by a car.
Neil Darnell, 50, from Waltham Abbey, died after he was struck on Farm Hill Road in the Essex town, on 16 April.
A 17-year-old boy from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, who was driving the car, and his passenger Patrick O'Driscoll, 18, from Hertford, were chasing a cyclist at the time.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years for murder.
Chelmsford Crown Court sentenced O'Driscoll to eight years imprisonment for manslaughter.
Essex Police said the pair had been attempting to pursue a cyclist following an earlier altercation in Market Square, Waltham Abbey, that morning.
While following the man "at speed" in a BMW they hit Mr Darnell, a "completely innocent" pedestrian, who had been crossing the road, police said.
Mr Darnell died in hospital two days later from a traumatic brain injury.
Police said the driver failed to stop and the vehicle was later found abandoned.
Following Tuesday's sentencing, Det Ch Insp Greg Wood said: "Even after they had hit and fatally injured an innocent man, they still continued to drive dangerously to follow the cyclist.
"They didn't stop their vehicle, call for help or make any attempt to help Neil. Instead, they fled the scene and dumped the car to try and cover their tracks.
"I don't think they had a care for who they would possibly injure that day.
"Although this result can't bring back the loving husband and father Neil's family have lost, I hope they will find some relief knowing that they are now rightfully behind bars."
