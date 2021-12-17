Woman, 82, dies after Welwyn Lloyds Bank altercation
- Published
An 82-year-old woman has died 10 days after an alleged assault in a bank.
The woman was in Lloyds Bank in Howardsgate, in Welwyn Garden City, at about 14:40 GMT on 6 December when she was involved in an altercation with another customer.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Thursday, Hertfordshire Police said.
A 24-year-old woman from the town, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, remains on bail until 5 January.
Police have re-appealed for information about the incident.
Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "We've been carrying out extensive inquiries into this incident, including CCTV, but I am still keen to hear from anybody else who saw what happened or has information that might help."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.