BBC News

David Attenborough image crocheted by Harlow woman into a blanket

Published
Image source, Reka Kohegyi
Image caption,
Reka Kohegyi said it took her four months, 380 hours and 126 cups of coffee to complete her Sir David Attenborough creation

A woman has crocheted the face of Sir David Attenborough into a blanket to honour his work as a naturalist.

Reka Kohegyi, 40, from Harlow, Essex, said she "adores" the broadcaster and campaigner and wanted to use her crochet skills to praise him.

She said she was "blown away" after receiving a letter from Sir David when she asked him what charity he supports.

Because of his response, she said she would raise money for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Image source, Reka Kohegyi
Image caption,
Sir David Attenborough wrote to Reka after she asked him what charity he supported

Miss Kohegyi, an amateur fibre artist, started to crochet her blanket on 4 August and worked on it for a few hours every night when her four-year-old daughter had gone to bed.

"I learnt to crochet when I was in school, and I picked it up when my daughter was born and I made blankets," she said.

"I adore David Attenborough and I wanted to raise awareness of climate change. I thought, what can I do? I know I can use my crochet skills, I will honour him and make a blanket.

"I thought, this is the hardest thing I can do, but I'm up for a challenge, so let's make it big."

Image source, Reka Kohegyi
Image caption,
Reka said as she was making it she thought "it would look really nice on a wall"

She said she contacted Sir David's team to find out what charity he supported and said when he wrote back "so quickly, I was blown away".

"The letter is fantastic, it's a treasure."

The work, which measures 2m (78in) by 135cm (53in), took 380 hours to make and will be given away to someone, chosen at random, who donates to her charity page.

She has so far raised £214.

"It's like a blanket but you could use it as a spread or a rug, or a wall covering," she added.

Image source, Reka Kohegyi
Image caption,
Last year Reka made a Captain Tom Moore doll and raised £190 for the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow by auctioning it off

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.