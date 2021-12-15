Wethersfield: Campaigners critical of airfield jail consultation
Campaigners opposed to the building of two prisons on a former RAF base have said the government's consultation is not fit for purpose.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has proposed building a category B and a category C prison on Wethersfield Airfield near Braintree, Essex.
They would each have capacity for 1,715 inmates.
The MoJ said it wanted to "work closely with Braintree residents before submitting a planning application".
'Little information'
Planning campaigner Rosie Pearson, a member of Stop Wethersfield Airfield Prisons (SWAP), said Braintree District Council should argue to the MoJ that the consultation was not fit for purpose and should not be accepted as proof of community involvement.
"There was so little information available that it was impossible to submit a considered response," she said.
"Much relevant data, such as traffic modelling, is available for other prisons - that should have been made available in the consultation."
The MoJ said the 20-page consultation went beyond what was required, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It said the two prisons would meet "anticipated demand".
The MoJ said it was "considering the responses and Braintree District Council will hold its own consultation if a planning application is submitted".
