Essex ex-inspector guilty of sexual gross misconduct
A former police inspector who sent emails and made comments of a sexual nature to female colleagues has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
Jon McLeod, who worked for Essex Police, also touched a woman colleague inappropriately on several occasions, a misconduct hearing was told.
The panel, meeting at Chelmsford Civic Centre, said he would have been sacked if he had not already resigned.
Mr McLeod will also be added to the College of Policing barred list.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan, the force's lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, said "there will be no shelter for bad behaviour in our force".
Stephen Gowland, who chaired the three-day hearing, heard how Mr McLeod pursued a course of sexual misconduct while employed as an inspector.
He was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity - and authority, respect and courtesy.
ACC Nolan added: "We know, due to tragic events nationally, that the trust and confidence of the public in policing has been damaged across the country.
"We also know that cases such as this - where a police officer falls so far below our high standards and values - do not help us in building back that trust."
The former inspector resigned in March 2020.
He had sexual assault charges dropped in August, ahead of a trial.
