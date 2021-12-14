Essex: Five arrested in modern slavery raids
Five people have been arrested and £20,000 seized as part of a modern slavery investigation.
Essex Police executed warrants in Hovefields Avenue, Wickford, and Kelvedon Road, Tiptree, at 05:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The force also safeguarded 12 people and nine dogs.
Det Ch Insp Justin Beacher said: "Anyone who participates in this cruel, inhumane practice should know we will arrest them and bring them to justice."
Four men - aged 76, 42, 36, and 35 - have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences. The 35-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of rape.
Another 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Modern slavery sees people trapped in jobs where they may be paid little or no money and are unable to move around freely because they have their documents taken from them.
They have no means of escape and may be threatened with physical abuse.
Det Ch Insp Beacher said the arrests were the results of an intelligence-led operation.
"Modern slavery has no place in Essex and will not be tolerated," he added.
Leader of Basildon Council, Andrew Baggott, said: "Our minds turn to the terrible situation for the victims and Basildon Council will continue its support of Essex Police in safeguarding those affected and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice."
Debi Lloyd, European Operational Coordinator at Justice and Care, a charity which helps rescue victims of slavery and human trafficking, said: "Modern slavery is all around us, which is why today's warrants are so important."
