Covid vaccinations: 'We desperately need volunteers'
By Zoie O'Brien and Rachael McMenemy
BBC East
- Published
With the government announcing all over-18s are to be offered their booster jabs by the end of the year, vaccination centres are in dire need of more volunteers. The BBC spoke to some of those helping out at one centre in Essex.
At the vaccination centre at Maldon District Council's offices, volunteers are helping marshal queues and vaccinate the thousands of people who turn up every week.
Across Mid and South Essex, 7,500 jabs are administered every day - but that that needs to reach 22,000 by the end of December if every person eligible for a booster vaccine comes forward.
'We desperately need volunteers'
Samantha Young is the Covid vaccine manager at the centre in Maldon and is acutely aware of how much help volunteers can be.
"We desperately need volunteers who are stewards who are able to help us with the marshalling of patients," she says.
"We are also looking for volunteer vaccinators who are able to help us; maybe retired health care professionals who feel like they can come forward."
She urges anyone interested in helping to register their interest online.
'If it helps save Christmas it's worth it'
Pharmacist Megan Owen is one of the vaccinators and on her busiest day has jabbed about 400 people.
She believes that putting in extra time to get people vaccinated is worth the effort if it means people can be together this Christmas.
"We did it last year; it's not a problem, we can do it again," she says.
"If it helps save Christmas or the New Year then it's worth it for everyone."
'We've all really pulled together as a community'
Julia Rome is one of the centre's volunteers and loves the community feel that comes from contributing to the vaccination programme.
"Even just one shift a week helps with the number of sessions we have to run," she says.
"I'd say come along, it's good fun. It feels like you're doing something good for everybody but it's great fun; we enjoy it. And there's tea and biscuits.
"I feel like I'm proud of what I've done and everyone here has achieved.
"I think we've all really pulled together as a community and that's made me proud."
'I'm just really pleased to be doing my bit'
Julie Lake has been volunteering since the vaccination programme started and says she has enjoyed every second of it.
"I have just loved it. I'm just really pleased to be doing my bit and I would just encourage anyone who wants to volunteer," she says.
"In the main, people are very friendly. You do have the odd one who objects to queuing, saying 'I'm busy, I've got something to do' but in the main they're very understanding.
"Now that the emergency has taken place that Boris [Johnson] has announced, people are more inclined to be a lot more patient and realising that we need to get through all these people."
