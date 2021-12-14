Motorist drives wrong way on M11 in Essex to help friend
A motorist drove the wrong way on a motorway to help a friend who had broken down, police said.
Essex Police said it was called to reports of a vehicle driving against on the M11 between the M25 and Harlow junctions at about 23:10 GMT on Monday.
"When broken down on the motorway use a recognised company to assist. Don't use your mate to drive the wrong way to help jump start your car," Essex Roads Policing tweeted.
The force said the driver was fined.
It said the fine was for motorway offences, and the driver also had points placed on their licence.
